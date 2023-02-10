Fawad stresses on need to 'reduce bitterness' in politics

10 February,2023 06:08 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday stressed the need to “reduce bitterness” in the country’s politics amid the crumbling economy and security situation.



Talking to media persons in Lahore, the PTI stalwart commented on renowned anchorperson Javed Chaudhry’s column in the newspaper on meeting with former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa said that ex-COAS confessed in the column that he played a key role in “regime-change operation” against the PTI government, adding that Imran Khan ousted to appease foreign powers.



“It is not possible that friendly countries decide who will rule Pakistan. Masses have to decide who will come into power,” Fawad added.



“Gen Bajwa’s confessions exposed the legitimacy of the ruling PDM, country needs snap elections to get out of current political and economic turmoil,” he said.



He went on to say that after the Lahore High Court verdict, the PTI’s lawmakers in National Assembly have been restored, adding that Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf should invite members to participate in sessions.