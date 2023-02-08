Prominent lawyers support Imran in his struggle for rule of law

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Notable lawyers have announced support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan in his struggle for ensuring the rule of law.

In a meeting with prominent lawyers, the PTI chief said the incumbent government was not serious for elections while urging lawyers to play their role for the timely elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Many lawyers from the Sahiwal division, including Insaf Lawyers Forum Arifwala President Murad Bhatti, and General Secretary Okara Junaid Khiji, participated in the meeting.

The participating lawyers said if the government refused to mend ways then the lawyers would also join the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement and advised the incumbent setup to abstain from derailing the elections.

