Police make no arrest during raid at Parvez Elahi's residence in Gujrat

Police officials refused to talk with media personnel who were present outside the Kunjah House.

07 February,2023 05:39 am

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – Police made no arrest during raid at the former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi residence in Gujrat on late Monday night and returned empty handed from the Kunjah House.

According to sources, police searched the Kunjah House for almost two hours. Police officials refused to talk with media personnel who were present outside the Kunjah House.

Earlier, a heavy contingent of police surrounded the residence of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Gujrat. Police entered the residence of former CM Punjab with the help of ladders.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gujrat police had raided Parvez Elahi house a few days ago.

