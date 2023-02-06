Balochistan apex committee pledges to crush terrorism menace

06 February,2023 11:49 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired on Monday the 13th apex committee meeting to take key decisions in a bid to crush terrorism.

The meeting also decided to take steps to improve the performance of the police, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and the special protection unit.

It was also decided to take action to end the menace of human trafficking, drugs, and illegal weapons in a more effective way.

The apex committee decided to take strict action against the transporters and drivers, who were involved in any criminal activities.

Given the Balochistan CM's direction, it was also decided to remove all unnecessary checkposts and expand the role of the Levies Force in maintaining law and order.

