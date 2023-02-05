J&K dispute remains key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy, says FM Bilawal

Right of self-determination for Kashmiris is enshrined in the UN Charter and UN resolutions.

05 February,2023 02:09 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called upon India to end its gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 including demographic changes.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Foreign Minister said India must repeal draconian laws, allow UN-mandated investigations into cases of extrajudicial killings and implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Jammu and Kashmir dispute will remain a key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says Pakistan is committed to its unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of our Kashmiri brethren for their right of self-determination.

In a tweet today, he said right of self-determination for Kashmiris is enshrined in the UN Charter and UN resolutions.