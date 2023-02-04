PPP's parliamentarians seek applications for by-polls on 31 NA constituencies

04 February,2023 07:32 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Secretary General Peoples Party parliamentarians Senator Farhatullah Babar had demanded applications of the candidates willing to contest elections on 31 constituencies of by-elections while saying the last date for applications was February 12.

He said a bank draft of Rs40000 needed to be attached with the application. The candidates from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa needed to send their applications to the Bilawal House Islamabad while those belonging from Sindh and Balochistan need Sindh should send to Bilawal House Karachi.

