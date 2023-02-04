Pakistan's agencies 'expose Indian army involvement in fake encounters' in Kashmir

04 February,2023 01:42 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a major development, the Pakistani intelligence agencies have exposed the involvement of Indian army and its spy agency in fake encounters and smuggling activities.

The Indian forces used to trick the innocent Kashmiris into smuggling of arms and later kill them in staged operations in order to blame Pakistan for intrusion and terrorism in the region. The Indian army carry out such activities without getting into the notice of the police in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The officers of the army actively took part in such activities to appease the Modi-led government in India and for promotions and other awards.

With such activities, the Indian army is playing with the lives of the innocent Kashmiris and posing threat to the regional peace.

Meanwhile, a letter sent by the CID of the occupied Kashmir to the police chief has also emerged, exposing a fake operation staged by an officer in Kupwara district of the valley. It is recalled that the Indian government was found involved in the 2019 deadly Pulwama incident wherein several Indian personnel were killed. The neighbouring country had staged it to defame Pakistan, say agencies.