Bribery cases lodged against Elahi's confidante Muhammad Khan Bhatti, others

02 February,2023 07:11 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The federal investigation agency’s (FIA) anti money-laundering circle on Thursday lodged cases against former Punjab Assembly secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and eight others for allegedly taking bribes to award high-ranking posts.

The case, while nominating sub divisional officer (SDO) Rana Muhammad Iqbal and others, stated that the SDO had been bribing Mr Bhatti for several years [to maintain his post]. “Several other officers work for Mr Bhatti and dupe the national exchequer to bribe him”, the report added. PTI leader Moonis Elahi and former Punjab Chief Minister Afzal Sahi, the report stated, accompanied Mr Bhatti while receiving money.

The accused will be proceeded against under money-laundering act and investigation has been launched. Money trail has also been attached to the report.

Mr Bhatti is considered a close confidante of former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. Earlier, Mr Elahi’s Gujrat residence was raided by Punjab police.



