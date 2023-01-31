Zardari asks govt to raise workers' wages to Rs35,000 amid economic crunch

Pakistan Pakistan Zardari asks govt to raise workers' wages to Rs35,000 amid economic crunch

Zardari asks govt to raise workers' wages to Rs35,000 amid economic crunch

31 January,2023 05:35 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Former President Asif Ali Zardari requested on Tuesday the coalition government to raise the minimum wages for workers to Rs35,000.

Mr Zardari said that in view of the current economic situation, the government should take steps to resolve public issues.

Expressing his concern, Mr Zardari said it was the government’s responsibility to provide relief to the masses.

Read also: Ishaq Dar announces Rs35 per litre increase in petrol, diesel prices

On Sunday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced an increase of up to Rs35 in petroleum prices with an immediate effect as Pakistan is scrambling to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of much-needed loan programme that has been stalled since September last.

Since Saturday night, people have been thronging to the petrol pumps for panic buying after reports surfaced about government’s plan to hike in petroleum prices.

The prices of the petrol and diesel had been jacked up by Rs35 per litre each, taking the new prices to Rs249.82 and Rs262.80 respectively, he said.

The price of kerosene oil surged to Rs189.93 per litre after an increase of Rs18 while the light speed diesel also witnessed as much increase with new price reaching to Rs187 per litre.