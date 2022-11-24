PM Shehbaz to preside over cabinet's special meeting

The federal cabinet meeting to be held at 9:00am at the Prime Minister's office

24 November,2022 05:15 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned special meeting of the federal cabinet to be held today (Thursday) in Islamabad to discuss important matters, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at 9:00am at the Prime Minister s office. It is expected that the matter related to the key appointment in Pakistan Army will be discussed in the upcoming meeting besides other important issues.

According to sources, the meeting will also consider the proposed amendment in the Army Act related to important appointments. The cabinet meeting will ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meetings held on October 27 and November 15.

Approval of establishment of National Institute for Intelligence and Security Studies in Quaid-e-Azam University is also part of the agenda of the meeting while interfaith harmony policy will also be presented in the federal cabinet for approval.

