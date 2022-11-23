Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

Pakistan Pakistan Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

Marriyum said PM Shehbaz Sharif has taken no decision to cancel his visit to Turkiye.

23 November,2022 05:13 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday rebutted rumours about the cancellation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif s upcoming visit to Turkiye.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken no decision to cancel his visit to Turkiye," she said in a news statement. She urged the media to verify a news before broadcast or publication.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be leaving for a three-day visit to Turkiye. Schedule of his visit has also been issued. According to sources, the official tour of the PM will start on Thursday, November 24.

As per the government sources, during the visit, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with the Turkish leadership, bilateral trade issues will also be discussed in the meetings. While the Prime Minister will also hold meetings with his Turkish counterpart, business community in Turkey. PM will also be doing key appointment before leaving for Turkey.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the landing ceremony of the ship ready with Pak-Turk cooperation.

