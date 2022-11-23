Army chief's appointment is prerogative of PM: Malik Ahmed Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Army chief's appointment is prerogative of PM: Malik Ahmed Khan

Malik Ahmed Khan said appointment of new army chief is a constitutional matter.

23 November,2022 05:02 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmed Khan Tuesday said that the appointment of new army chief was a prerogative of the prime minister under relevant procedures and laws.

Malik Ahmed Khan said appointment of new army chief is a constitutional matter and added that everything was on schedule and there was no complication in this regard, this matter will wrap up within days.

He said that should remain the main ingredient of the process but the final authority is the prime minister to decide the key post. He also informed that the prime minister s upcoming visit to Turkey was under his prior commitments.

