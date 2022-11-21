Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of COAS family members

Dar has directed SAPM on Revenue to personally lead the investigation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has ordered an inquiry into the unwarranted leakage of tax information of the family members of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Taking serious notice, he said this is clear violation of complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides.

In view of this serious lapse on the part of to-date unknown functionaries, the Finance Minister has directed the SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead an immediate investigation into the violation of tax law and breach of FBR data, affix responsibility and submit a report within twenty-four hours.