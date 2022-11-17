Toshakhana case: Imran’s bluster shows he’s badly exposed, says Sherry

17 November,2022 06:25 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the “bluster and confusion of PTI chief Imran Khan showed that he is badly exposed” under the garb of his “orchestrated” narrative.

In a flurry of tweets on her official Twitter handle, the federal minister queried that why Imran Khan, who used to hurl accusations of thieves and robbers against his political rivals, was angry at the news about Toshakhana scandal.

Senator Rehman wrote, “If you have not stolen then why you are objecting to the news on Toshakhana gifts? Reporting is the responsibility of the media, you want no one to talk about your corruption and theft? Why are you afraid of the news if you did not steal?”

The minister after raising many questions said that Toshakhana scam was not an accusation but rather a proven case.

“You[Imran Khan] have been disqualified from membership of the National Assembly in the same case. You have been punished by the Election Commission of Pakistan for committing corrupt practices,” Sherry Rehman said.

“Your every narrative, every slogan is based on hypocrisy and lies,” she added.