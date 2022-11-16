Bilawal calls for dialogue among int'l players to ensure regional peace

16 November,2022 04:52 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The 11th Edition of Defence Exhibition-IDEAS 2022- commenced at Expo Centre in Karachi on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the exhibition.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 11th Edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS-2022 in Karachi, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for dialogue among regional and international players to ensure peace, stability at regional and international levels.

He stressed on the need for resolution of long standing issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir in the interest of regional peace.

He said that best way to safeguard and strengthen national security is to achieve economic self-reliance, rebuild and strengthen political institutions and ensure rule of law.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan being a responsible state is always committed to play its role for international peace and stability.

He appreciated the working and performance of Defence Export Promotion Organization and called for public private partnership to promote export of defence productions.

He said Pakistan is now exporting some high level defence products to over 60 countries and scope could be extended by promoting public private partnership in the field.

