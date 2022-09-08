No country can progress unless courts don't deliver justice: Imran Khan

08 September,2022

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that no country can progress unless the courts don’t deliver justice and the coalition has to be defeated in the by-elections to save future generation.

Addressing a rally in Multan on Thursday, he said, “I salute the spirit and passion of Multan and especially the women.” The opponent on Meherbano Qureshi is a worshipper of money, adding that the MPs of the PTI were being threatened to quit party, while the anchors and journalists were also being threatened.

Imran Khan said, “We have to liberate the country with real freedom, adding that Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif have been plundering the money of the country for the past 30 years and they cannot buy cheap oil because they are afraid of their master.