Federal cabinet to review Imran Khan's statement regarding appointment of Army Chief

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over federal cabinet meeting at 11:00am today (Tuesday).

06 September,2022 05:35 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet to meet today (Tuesday) in which the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan regarding the appointment of the Army Chief will be reviewed.

The federal cabinet meeting will be held at the Prime Minister office today at 11:00am. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting.

According to sources, during the meeting, a briefing will be given on the flood situation and relief activities in the country while the statements of Imran Khan will also be reviewed.

The economic and political situation of the country will also be reviewed in the federal cabinet meeting.

