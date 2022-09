Imran Khan tries to break 'foundation of defence': Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan tries to break 'foundation of defence': Fazlur Rehman

Imran Khan tries to break 'foundation of defence': Fazlur Rehman

05 September,2022 10:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is creating a crack in the ‘defence rampart’ of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Maulana Fazlur Rehman lambasted former prime minister Imran and penned, “We have been bringing forward his [Imran] agenda of breaking Pakistan for 12 years.”

Describing economy and defense as the ‘guarantee of survival of the state’, Maulana Fazl said that PTI chairman has destroyed Pakistan economically during his tenure.