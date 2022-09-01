Death toll from catastrophic flood rises to 1,186: NDMA

01 September,2022 10:07 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday said that 19 more people were killed in the last 24 hours due to the flash floods across the country as the death toll soared to 1,186.

According to NDMA, there were 12 deaths in Sindh, 4 in KP and 3 in Balochistan while a total of 256 people were injured in flood-related incidents across the country, adding that 256 deaths occurred in Balochistan and 268 in KP. 188 killed in Punjab, 22 in GB while 41 lost their lives in AJK.

Moreover, a total of 244 women and 416 children were killed while the number of injured reached 4896 as a result of catastrophic flood.