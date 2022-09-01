DG ISPR pays tribute to Geelani's lifelong struggle for right to self-determination

01 September,2022 05:12 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar has said Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Geelani s lifelong struggle for right to self-determination as per aspirations of Kashmiri people and UN resolutions shall always inspire generations to come.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said Pakistani nation pays tribute to the brave Kashmiri leader for his epic resistance and fight against worst Indian oppression and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).