PM visits flood affected districts of KP

31 August,2022 11:46 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is on his visit to flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Wednesday.

He is visiting Kalam and Kanju in district Swat, while the PM will also be going to Patan village in district lower Kohistan.

As the PM reached Kalam, he was briefed about the damages caused by recent floods and rains in the area.

Shehbaz Sharif interacted with flood victims and inquired about the difficulties of affectees.

He assured the affected people that all possible steps will be taken for their relief and rehabilitation.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the relief activities.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to immediately evacuate tourists from the area who were trapped there after the link roads were damaged by recent flash floods.

Upon the direction of the prime minister, a helicopter arrived there to airlift the tourists on an emergency basis. The prime minister directed for expediting the operation of shifting of the people to safe areas.

The prime minister also directed the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to restore the damaged roads on an emergency basis.

On the occasion, the prime minister also met a number of people and tourists and inquired about their issues. He assured that the federal government would take all possible steps to assist them in this hour of need.

The prime minister said that he would be supervising all these measures.

