Taliban's acting Defense Minister's allegations highly regrettable: FO

FO spokesman said that Pakistan reaffirms its belief in the territorial integrity of all states.

29 August,2022 05:03 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan said that it had "noted with deep concern" the allegations made by Afghan Taliban s acting Minister of Defense Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob regarding use of Pakistan’s air space in the US counter-terrorism drone operation in Afghanistan.

"In the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan Minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct," foreign ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a statement.

"We urge the Afghan interim authorities to ensure the fulfillment of international commitments made by Afghanistan not to allow the use of its territory for terrorism against any country," he added.

Pakistan reaffirms its belief in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

