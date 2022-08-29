PM Shehbaz summons 'emergency meeting' of Govt's allies

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister House at 6:00pm today (Monday).

29 August,2022 05:00 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an "emergency meeting" of the government s allies to deliberate upon the current situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

The chief ministers of all provinces have also been invited to attend the meeting. The meeting will be also attended by the heads of the three armed forces.

According to sources, the meeting will review the current flood situation in the country. Important decisions are expected to be taken during the meeting.

