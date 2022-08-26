Flood badly caused difficulties to help affectees in Balochistan: Farah Shah

26 August,2022 11:30 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Friday said the torrential rains and flood have badly affected the communication system and destroyed many roads, bridges and railway track in the province caused major difficulties to reach out all the affected areas.

The floods have disconnected Balochistan from the rest of the country as all road and railway networks connecting Balochistan has been damaged in most parts in the province. The blocked road caused immense trouble not only for the travellers but also for local people, she said while talking to a private news channel.

The provincial government has issued the direction to identify the losses and damages and rescue the people on war footing basis, she said adding that the government has also released money in order to help them immediately so that they would not suffer difficulties.

Farah Azeem said that at least 250 people including children and women have been killed in rain incidents of Balochistan and thousands were injured.

She said the provincial government under the leadership of chief minister was making a policy to counter climate change in effective manner.

Farah said, Balochistan government was taking efforts to provide relief items and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people within limited resources.

Farah said the district administration and disaster management authority was conducting survey to come across the actual loss due to flood in the area.

She said the rescue teams were vigilant for any emergency situation in region round the clock and local administration was facing a huge challenge to cope up with the situation arising after the heavy downpour and flash floods.

The PDMA rescue teams are present in the area and are providing rescue services to people stranded in the flood-hit areas and the chief minister had directed the immediate rescue of the people trapped in flood water, she concluded.