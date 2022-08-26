COAS reaches Karachi, receives briefing on flood situation & response

26 August,2022 08:57 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reached Karachi where he was briefed about flood situation in Sindh and Balochistan and response measures to help the flood victims.

The COAS would also visit army troops busy in rescue and relief efforts in Sindh and Balochistan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. The Army Flood Relief centre was established at Headquarters Army Air Defence Command Rawalpindi to oversee, coordinate National Flood Relief efforts across the country in coordination with Military Operations Directorate.

The Flood Relief Centres being established in various parts of the country would assist collection, transportation and distribution of flood relief goods to flood victims in various provinces. The Army troops were shifting people to safer places, providing shelter, meals and busy in medical care to flood affectees.

In Sindh, light rains were reported in the province where Mohenjadaro received the maximum rainfall of 38 millimeters (mm). It added that some 13 individuals died due to incidents of structure collapse and drowning in Sanghar, Larkana and Khairpur areas. In Qambar Shahdad Kot a local bund west of Warah breached due to excessive water flow due to which 600 people were affected. Moreover, the Army Relief efforts continued in the flood-hit areas whereas a tent village was established at Thatta for 60 families.

The forward bases were still functional at Nagarparker, Badin, Thatha, Sujawal, Sangarh, Jamshoro, MirPur Khaas and Dadu district for providing ration and relief items among flood affectees. As many as three additional forward bases were established at Tando Allah Yar and Matiari. The mobile medical teams were providing medical care in far flung areas of the province. In Kot Diji, the Army teams carried out dewatering operations and also distributed ration bags. In Khairpur, the evacuation operation was carried out by the army troops and they also carried out distribution of ration packets among the flood affectees.

In Noshero Feroze, the army troops executed a dewatering operation and distributed ration bags in the area amongst the flood affectees. In Dadu, the provision of cooked food and relief items to flood affectees and evacuation of standard population by rescue teams were under taken. In Sanghar, the Field Medical Centre was established and more than 136 patients were treated. In Kambar Shahdad Kot, the rescue operations to evacuate stranded individuals was carried out by the army troops.

In Thatta, a tent village was established for 60 families along with distribution of ration and dewatering operation was executed. In Badin, a flood relief camp was established at Tehsil Matli; rations packets along with tents, mosquito nets and cooked food distribution was done by the troops. In Balochistan, intermittent rains were reported across the province where Sibi received maximum rainfall of 69 mm. Due to raised water Ievel on Yaro Causeway, traffic mobility on N-65 was temporary halted.

In Jaffarabad, railway mobility was suspended due to damage to Hirok bridge between Kolpur and Mach whereas in Naseerabad, the road connectivity of Chattar and surroundings from Dera Murad Jamali got temporary disrupted. In Khuzdar, the movement of traffic was restricted on M-8 at Wangu due to land sliding whereas maintenance work was underway.

The Army troops in its relief efforts established five field medical camps where some 575 patients got treated. In Jhal Magsi, the relief and dewatering operations were underway in Gandhawa city where some 250 ration packets were distributed alongwith cooked food provided to 110 flood affectees. In Naseerabad, the rescue and relief operation were in progress whereas 500 individuals were shifted to relief camps and 200 ration packets were distributed.

In Punjab, army relief efforts were in the full swing as 300 individuals were evacuated to safer locations in Dera Ghazi Khan and 2,000 patients got treated. Moreover, 50 relief camps were established in flood affected areas where 5,562 individuals accommodated. Overall, 38,242 ration packets were distributed in flood affected areas; 37,428 individuals were evacuated to safer locations.

Some two field medical camps were established and two other field camps were established at Mangrota, Taunsa & Fazilpur, Rajanpur by two Corps; each field Medical Camps had a Lady Medical Officer in addition to two Medical Officers, where 3,847 patients were treated so far and four days medicines were given to the patients. The rescue teams of Army with necessary equipment (13 x boots, OBMs, life jackets etc) were preposition in Dera Ghazi Khan for execution of rescue relief operation. In rescue teams of Army with necessary equipment (22 x boats, OBMs, life jackets etc) were preposition in Rajanpur for execution of rescue and relief operations.The Army troops were deployed in Taunsa and Rojhan as well along with necessary equipment.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), due to very high levels in River Swat at Khwazakhela Charsadda, Noshera and Risalpur were highly threatened.

An emergency was declared in most affected districts due to recent floods whereas in Dera Ismail (D.I.) Khan due to continuous raining in the catchments areas of River Indus, flash flood occurred in all nullahs of D.I. Khan, resulting into disruption of road communication to Bannu, Tank, Zhob and D.G. Khan. In Tank, flash flood occurred due to increased flow from Suleiman Ranges whereas in Swat, due to heavy rainfall occurred in river Swat; roads and bridges on N-95 and N-90 were in critical condition from Bahrian to Kalam as the road Kalam-Bahrian was temporarily blocked and the likely clearance was expected in 2-3 days.

In Kaghan and Naran, the bridges over River Kumhar at Mahndri washed away due to heavy flows. The rescue operation carried out by Army in D.I. Khan 13 individuals were rescued, and nine relief camps were established and 1,110 ration packets amongst affectees were distributed. The female medical centers were established at Village Rori and Maddi where 600 patients were treated. A medical camp was established at Darazinda and 400 locals were treated. The army troops were assisting civil administration in removal of debris and opening of blocked roads in Swat.