Hanif Abbasi emerges as next 'critic' of his party's govt after Abid Sher

Pakistan Pakistan Hanif Abbasi emerges as next 'critic' of his party's govt after Abid Sher

Hanif Abbasi emerges as next 'critic' of his party's govt after Abid Sher

26 August,2022 07:24 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has emerged as the next critic of his own government after Abid Sher Ali.

Addressing a press conference on Friday with the trader’s leaders, Hanif Abbasi lambasted the Finance Ministry and said that the Prime Minister is making all his efforts, but the finance ministry is wasting these efforts. Urging the finance ministry to stop looting, Hanif Abbasi said that the new taxes are being imposed on taxpayers.

Continuing his speech, the PML-N leader said that about 11 taxes have been imposed on the bills of the industrial sectors, due to which the industrial workers could leave the industry. "My own driver got an electricity bill of Rs 16,000", added Hanif.

Abbasi said that every sector has been affected by electricity bills. He further said that instead of taking decisions through committees, there is a dire need to take immediate decisions.

Taking a swipe at the finance ministry, Hanif said that the country’s economy cannot be maintained through looting. The PML-N leader claimed that a woman in charge of the finance ministry was scaring people, adding that the finance ministry should resolve the issues instead of scaring people.

In view of the floods, the former MNA urged political parties to suspend their political activities for six months. Taking a dig at PTI Chairman, Hanif said that he [Imran] likes to collect funds for himself, now is the time for him to appeal for relief for the flood-affected people.