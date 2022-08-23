Pistol, satellite phone recovered from Shahbaz Gill's room at Parliament Lodges

Pakistan Pakistan Pistol, satellite phone recovered from Shahbaz Gill's room at Parliament Lodges

The PTI leaders refused to take ownership of the pistol found from his room at Parliament Lodges.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad Police on late Monday night raided the room of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill at the Parliament Lodges and recovered a pistol and a satellite phone, Dunya News reported.

Shahbaz Gill who is in custody of Islamabad Police on a two-day physical remand was brought to the Parliament Lodges for investigation. Police searched the apartment in presence of media and a handcuffed Shahbaz Gill during the raid.

According to details, police recovered a pistol and a satellite phone from the apartment of Shahbaz Gill. However, the PTI leaders refused to take ownership of the pistol.

Police have also recovered Shahbaz Gill s wallet during the search of the room. Shahbaz Gill told journalists that I left the wallet in the car when I was arrested by police and I have no idea how it is now found from my room.

Replying to the questions of the journalists, Shahbaz Gill confirmed PTI chief Imran Khan s claims regarding being sexually assaulted in police custody. "Yes, I was sexually abused," said Gill in response to the question

Police have then brought Shahbaz Gill to Punjab House and conducted a search operation there as well. However, police found nothing from the room of Shahbaz Gill at the Punjab House.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected an appeal against physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and also instructed the government to appoint an inquiry officer on the allegations of torture on the accused.

The court, in its verdict, said it could not interfere into the matter of physical remand of the accused. An SP (superintendent of police) ranked officer would supervise physical remand of the accused, who would ensure that no violence would be used against him (Gill) during the police custody, it added.

The court instructed the government and the secretary interior to appoint a retired judge of the high court an inquiry officer to probe the matter of torture on the accused.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict which was earlier reserved after listening arguments from two sides in the case against the accused’s remand in a sedition case registered by the Kohsar Police Station and matter of torture during the police custody.



