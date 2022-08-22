IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea seeking Khan's disqualification

The court reserved the decision after hearing the arguments of applicant's lawyer.

22 August,2022 11:24 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved verdict on the maintainability of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

As per details, the acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case of Imran Khan’s disqualification in which a lawyer gave arguments on behalf of a citizen Mohammad Sajid.

The court questioned that Imran Khan had hidden details in Election Commission, what were those details? The lawyer said that Imran Khan did not add her daughter in his application papers. The lawyer in his arguments said that Imran Khan used to deny about her daughter before and now he does not answer any question regarding her.

In the petition, it was stated that Imran Khan knows about the proofs against him, he cannot keep any public post or lead any political party. Imran Khan should be questioned that why can Article 62 (1) (F) be applied on him?

