Govt considering filing case against Imran over 'threatening speech'

21 August,2022 06:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The incumbent government holding legal consultations on whether to file a separate case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan or to nominate him in a Shahbaz Gill case over his “threatening speech” against police officers and the female magistrate a day ago.

Sources privy to the matter said that the interior ministry summoned a second consecutive meeting today in which police officers and legal experts participated to discuss whether to file a separate case against Imran Khan or to nominate him in the Shahbaz Gill case.



The Ministry of Interior sought the opinion of the Advocate General and the Ministry of Law while the decision will be taken after the opinion of the Advocate General and the Ministry of Law, sources added.



Earlier today, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in a press conference has rejected allegations of torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in police custody.

He said PML-N is against any kind of torture. He said our government believes that torture is against the dignity of a man and a violation of the constitution.

The Minister said the story of the torture of Shahbaz Gill is a drama to divert the attention from the original matter.

He said an FIR was lodged against Shahbaz Gill as per law for instigating army officers and soldiers. He said the state cannot tolerate such malicious conspiracies.

The Minister said Shahbaz Gill was produced before a judicial magistrate within twenty-four hours and he was absolutely fine and did not complain of torture. He said on the 11th of this month medical board did not indicate any torture in its report. He said Shahbaz Gill was not tortured by Islamabad Police.

He said a campaign against martyrs of Lasbela was run by PTI on the behest of Imran Khan.







