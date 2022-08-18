Blatant flouting of court orders exposes IK's hollow claims: Ahmed Khan

Blatant flouting of court orders exposes IK's hollow claims: Ahmed Khan

Ahmed Khan said Gill's statement was part of planned conspiracy to create division within military.

18 August,2022 04:46 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N) leader Malik Ahmed Khan said on Wednesday that the blatant flouting of court orders in Shahbaz Gill s case had exposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan s hollow claims of a proponent of rule of law.

Talking to media persons, he said Punjab governments was not handing over Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad police party that arrived at the Adiala Jail to secure custody of the PTI leader, who was earlier remanded into police custody by the court.

Creating hindrances in implementing court orders regarding custody of Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad police was negation of Imran’s hollow claims of being one and only righteous person.

The PML-N leader said Gill s statement was a part of the planned conspiracy to create division within the military. The comments were according to the script which was a clear case of mutiny and inciting junior officers against their seniors, he added.

