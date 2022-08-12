Toxic liquor kills at least 5 in Alipur

Police have shifted the dead bodies to mortuary for autopsy and started investigation.

12 August,2022 04:56 am

ALIPUR (Dunya News) - At least five persons died after drinking toxic liquor in various localities of Alipur, a tahsil of district Muzaffargarh, on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

The deceased were identified as Sheikh Abdul Wahid, Sheikh Altaf Ali, Bilal Hussain, Ramzan and Munawwar. According to police, another person affected by the toxic liquor has been shifted to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

