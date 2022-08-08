PTI's threats to institutions are doomed to fail: Uzma

Uzma Bukhari said Imran Khan should be held accountable for embezzling donation’s funds.

08 August,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Uzma Bukhari has said that PTI chairman Imran Khan and his accomplices would have to surrender themselves before the law of the land as their threats to institutions were doomed to fail.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad, she said Imran Khan should be held accountable for embezzling donation’s funds.

She said that Imran Khan has also deceived overseas Pakistanis as he was caught red handed in utilising donation money for creating chaos and anarchy in the country.

