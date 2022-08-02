Rain, thundershower likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, KP & GB: Met Office

However, hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

02 August,2022 08:39 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-six, Gilgit seventeen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh ten and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade.