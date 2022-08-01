ECP to announce verdict over PTI foreign funding case tomorrow

ECP to announce verdict over PTI foreign funding case tomorrow

01 August,2022 08:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) -The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the verdict over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case tomorrow (Tuesday).

Sources privy to the matter said the verdict will be announced tomorrow at 10am.

The ECP has issued the cause list for the judgment of the prohibited funding case.

As per ECP website, a three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed and Shah Muhammad Jatoi, will announced the verdict.

It merits mention here ECP had reserved the verdict over PTI foreign funding case on June 21.

The foreign funding case against the PTI had been pending for the last eight years.

-Security high alert-



Meanwhile, red zone security has been put on high alert ahead of the ECP s verdict in the PTI foreign funding case. It has been decided to deploy 1000 police personnel.

The anti-riot force will also remain in the red zone. Unrelated persons will not be able to enter the Red Zone.

-PML-N, PDM demand over early verdict on foreign funding case-

PML-N and the parties included in PDM have demanded the ECP on several occasions to announce the early verdict on PTI foreign funding case.

While PTI was of the opinion that the decision on the foreign funding cases of other parties should also be announced at the same time.

It may be remembered that few days back, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had said during the party meeting that he was concerned about the meeting of the ECP members with the delegation of the government alliance.

During the meeting, the PTI reviewed the role of the ECP in the prohibited funding case and serious concern was expressed over the meeting of the ECP members with the government delegation in the prohibited funding case.

It was also decided to send a judicial reference against the CEC and the members.