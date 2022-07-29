Met Office forecasts more rain with wind & thundershower
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Met Office on Friday forecast more rain with wind and thundershower in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north and eastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.
However, isolated heavy falls are likely in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north-eastern Balochistan and Kashmir.
Furthermore, heavy and light rain continues intermittently in Azad Kashmir. Therefore, the water level in rivers and streams in the area is also rising.