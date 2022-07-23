ECP takes notice of PTI Chief Imran Khan's speech

The spokesperson said that the ECP has sought the transcript of Imran Khan's speech from PEMRA.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the speech of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in which he criticized the ECP, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to the Election Commission spokesperson, ECP has asked for the transcript of Imran Khan s speech in Lahore in which he had criticized the ECP.

The spokesperson said that the ECP has sought the transcript of Imran Khan s speech in Lahore from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA). He further said that time will tell who is dishonest.

