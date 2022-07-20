Task force formed over interest issues

20 July,2022 06:24 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - After several political parties including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) mounted pressure, the government on Wednesday formed a task force to deal with interest-related issues.

The task force will be headed by Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and includes Mufti Taqi Usmani, Mufti Asad Mahmood, AllamaRaghibNaeemi, Muhammad Hussain Akbar.

According to the spokesperson of JUI-F, the party will raise its voice against usury at every forum and continue its struggle for the eradication of usury.

It is pertinent to note that a few days back Maulana Fazlur Rehman had recommended the formation of a task force to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.