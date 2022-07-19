PM Shehbaz invites govt's allies for important meeting in Lahore
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the meeting via video link from Islamabad.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurnagzeb on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and other government s allied parties to his residence in Lahore today (Tuesday) for an important meeting.
The meeting at the 96-H Model Town would review the overall situation in the country, the minister said in a news statement. Shehbaz Sharif will attend the meeting via video link from Islamabad.
During the meeting, the government s coalition partners and PDM leaders would hold consultation on important matters.