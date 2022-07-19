PM Shehbaz invites govt's allies for important meeting in Lahore

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz invites govt's allies for important meeting in Lahore

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the meeting via video link from Islamabad.

19 July,2022 05:11 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurnagzeb on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and other government s allied parties to his residence in Lahore today (Tuesday) for an important meeting.

The meeting at the 96-H Model Town would review the overall situation in the country, the minister said in a news statement. Shehbaz Sharif will attend the meeting via video link from Islamabad.

During the meeting, the government s coalition partners and PDM leaders would hold consultation on important matters.

