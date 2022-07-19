ECP rejects Imran's allegations as baseless
Pakistan
ECP spokesman said there was absolutely no truth in the accusations of Imran Khan.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected the allegations leveled by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan against the commission as baseless.
An ECP spokesman, in a statement, said that there was absolutely no truth in the accusations of Imran Khan. The spokesman said all these allegations are not based on reality.
The commission would continue working in accordance with the relevant laws and the Constitution, he added.