FO rejects 'so-called' Indian Army's dossier

We out-rightly reject false and fabricated ‘so-called’ Indian Army's dossier, FO spokesperson said.

08 July,2022 04:09 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday rejected a so-called dossier by the Indian Army that reportedly makes baseless allegations against Pakistan, Dunya News reported.

In response to media queries regarding the reported release of a so-called dossier by the Indian Army making baseless allegations against Pakistan, the Foreign Office spokesperson stated: We have seen reports appearing in a segment of Indian media regarding the release of a so- called dossier by the Indian Army that reportedly makes baseless allegations implicating Pakistan for India’s own terrorist activities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

We out-rightly reject this false and fabricated ‘so-called’ dossier, the reported contents of which have been crafted using disinformation, fake assertions and insinuations that seek to divert the world’s attention from India’s own brazen and well-documented campaign of state- terrorism and widespread human rights violations in the IIOJK.

The fact is that in the last few days, numerous instances have been reported where direct links between the BJP and perpetrators of violence in IIOJK, Udaipur and elsewhere have been unearthed.

Pakistan has regularly shared with the world irrefutable evidence of Indian occupation forces’ gross and widespread violations of human rights abetted by draconian laws in the IIOJK through comprehensive, evidence-based dossiers. These compilations have extensively documented the truth behind India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan.

It is regrettable that India has chosen to present fictional accounts to divert attention from its own failures instead of fulfilling its obligations under international law and ensuring that the people of IIOJK are granted their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and as per their wishes.

India would be well-advised to carry out introspection with a view to putting its own house in order. The mischievous Indian attempts at masquerading as a victim of terrorism and leveling baseless terrorism-related allegations against Pakistan stand fully exposed.

