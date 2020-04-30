Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has said that PML-Q and people's support is with Imran Khan.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Friday said that former prime minister and chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan s protest call will prove to be a game changer, Dunya News reported.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi stated this while talking to PTI lead Mahmood-ur-Rashid who called on him on Friday.

Speaker Punjab Assembly said that Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema did not take any unconstitutional step by challenging the unconstitutional government in Punjab.

He said that people s anger against PML-N is growing day-by-day. He said that PML-Q and people s support is with Imran Khan. He said that those who were demanding early poll in the country as are running away from the election.

