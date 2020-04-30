Shafqat Mahmood said Imran Khan has directed party leaders to launch special mobilization campaign.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has directed his party leaders to launch mobilization campaign for real independence march , Dunya News reported.

PTI Punjab president Shafqat Mahmood in a statement issued on Thursday said that Imran Khan as the head of the PTI has directed the party leaders to launch a special mobilization campaign.

Shafqat Mehmood said that in Central Punjab, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry has been asked to contact religious organizations while Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has been directed to pay special attention to rural areas for the campaign.

He further said that Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Hamad Azhar have been directed to pay special attention to Lahore, Farrukh Habib to West Punjab and Amir Mahmood Kayani has been asked to pay special attention to North Punjab.

