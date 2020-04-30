Last May, Shehroz Kashif also became the youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistani mountaineer Shehroz Kashif, who last year became the world’s youngest mountaineer to scale the treacherous K2, said on Thursday he had summited Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal, the youngest person in history to do so.

Kanchenjunga is the world’s third highest mountain and popular with climbers who visit Nepal for the spring climbing season which ends this month. Climbers say Kanchenjunga is a difficult mountain to conquer because of its remote location and is prone to avalanches.

Kashif, 20, announced on Twitter that he had summited Kanchenjunga today, Thursday, at 3:05 pm, moving closer to becoming the youngest person to scale all of the world’s 14 highest peaks.

“Youngest in the World! First ever #Pakistani to raise Green Flag,” he tweeted.

Kashif, who hails from Lahore, started mountaineering when he climbed a small peak at age 11 and then gradually moved on to greater heights.

Last May, Kashif also became the youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world.

The world’s 14 highest peaks — all above 8,000 meters — are located in the Himalayan and Karakoram mountain ranges, across Nepal, Tibet and Pakistan.

"Kashif has just made 2 unique World Records," the Alpine Club said in a statement. "Youngest Mountaineer in the world to summit Kanchenjunga … Youngest Mountaineer in the world to summit 3 highest peaks of the world i.e. Everest 8849m, K2 8611m and Kanchenjunga 8586m."

