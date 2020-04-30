Inflation in country reaches three-year high: Fawad

Government's hopes to receive cash inflows from Saudi Arabia and UAE had been dashed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry Thursday claimed that inflation in the country had reached a three-year high and that utility stores had been virtually closed.

Former information minister, in a tweet, said that the government’s hopes to receive cash inflows from Saudi Arabia and UAE had been dashed.

Its policy on fuel prices in not clear so far and the government is running without anyone in the driving seat, he said.

Responding to statement of former minister, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given relief in a matter of two weeks to the masses hit hard by the inflation of the last four years.

In a series of tweets today [Thursday], she said there were no longer queues of mothers, sisters and daughters outside the utility stores in the holy month of Ramadan for the purchase of one kilogram of sugar. She said the people today are getting cheap flour, sugar and ghee.

She pointed out that the prices of these essential items were at a record level during the era of Imran Khan.

Criticizing the policies of previous government, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is trying to save the people as much as possible from the burden of incompetence and loot of Imran Khan.

The Information Minister said that business partnerships are now being forged with the brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the country’s development.