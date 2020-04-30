The two friends had gone to the beach to enjoy the second day of Eid.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Picnic of families was turned into a tragedy over the Eid holidays as two youth drowned off Karachi’s Seaview beach while three children went missing.

The two friends had gone to the beach to enjoy the second day of Eid with their friends. Following the incident, the rescuers attempted to search for the victim and were able to retrieve one body after hours long operation.

Meanwhile three minors have gone missing and despite efforts by law enforcement agencies and other welfare organizations, the children are yet to be located.