Sh Rashid's nephew terms Masjid-i-Nabwi incident as Imran Khan's victory

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, nephew of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday termed the protest and violation of sanctity of Masjid-i-Nabwi as Imran Khan s victory.

It may be recalled that a tragic incident took place in the Masjid-i-Nabwi yesterday in which the sanctity of the mosque was violated when some people chanted slogans.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from social, political and all walks of life, including on social media, and Saudi officials have been called upon to take action.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly and Sheikh Rashid s nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was also present on the occasion.

He termed the incident as Imran Khan s victory, the video of which has also come to light.

In the video, Shafiq can be heard saying that the people of Pakistani government came here and people shouted slogans of “chor chor” [thieves]. He said that the rulers will also face backlash at Khana Kaaba.