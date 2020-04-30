Marriyum said that Imran had made people's lives miserable by increasing prices of essential items.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said former prime minister Imran Khan had been harping on the so-called "conspiracy letter" in order to cover up his "nil performance" in four-year rule.

"He has been waving the conspiracy paper as he has nothing on his credit on account of his government s performance," she told a media briefing about cabinet meeting.

She said Imran Khan had been telling lies persistently, but the people of Pakistan would pay any heed to them and rather oust him from politics forever.

Imran Khan, she added, himself was perturbed over the popularity of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who would make the lives of people easy through his sheer commitment to the service of the nation.

She said Imran Khan still considered himself in government. For negative economic growth rate, Imran should have tendered his resignation, but he instead asked the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to quit.

She said the politics of Imran Khan would not last long as the coalition government had already started performing excellently, with the prices of essential items coming down.

The Metro Bus project from Peshawar Mor to the new Islamabad Airport remained dysfunctional for the last four years, but it was activated by PM Shehbaz Sharf within four days of taking oath of office, she added.

The minister said instead of threatening the Election Commission of Pakistan, Imran should better answer the public questions about the shortage of power, and increase in sugar, flour and other items prices.

She said Imran Khan had framed cases the leading politicians but not a single one had been proved in any court of law so far. He would have to answer for his failure to recover the stolen money despite the best efforts of his so-called Asset Recovery Unit headed by Shahzad Akbar.

He had made the people s lives miserable by increasing prices of essential items, she remarked.

Marriyum said PM Shehbaz Sharif desired to review the National Action Plan (NAP). For the purpose he had directed to summon the meeting of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NECTA) immediately. He directed the Interior Ministry to review NAP in collaboration with all the provinces and NECTA, and devise comprehensive plan to curb terrorism, she added.

Former prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had restored peace in the country and the incumbent government would further strengthen it, she added.

The minister said the cabinet directed to review the Civil Servants (Directory Retirement from Service) Rules. The aim of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was to target officers. The cabinet decided to review all such laws framed for peculiar purpose.

A committee comprising federal ministers Azam Nazir Tarrar, Ms Sherry Rehman and Saad Rafique was constituted to review the service rules, and present the report in two weeks, she added.

