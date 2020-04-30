Fawad Chaudhry questioned that for how long the 'imported and illegal' government would last?

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that only three to five thousand people attended Maryam Nawaz s public meeting in Lahore on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

Reacting to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz s public meeting on Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that only three to five thousand people were present in the PML-N rally while Maryam Nawaz was pretending that if she was addressing a public meeting at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

Targeting the PMN-L supremo Nawaz Sharif, the PTI leader said that an absconder from the court and a person who fled the country will only be called a fugitive.



