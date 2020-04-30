ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tactics of criticizing and accusing institutions, including the Election Commission and the judiciary, as a method to put pressure on them have miserably failed, Dunya News reported.

In a statement on social media, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that now the institutions, while remaining within their constitutional limits, will have to make bold and strong decisions with real freedom.

He said that this is necessary so that the country can get back on its way to progress. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the foreign funding case would be the first test case in this regard.

