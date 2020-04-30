Bilawal says Khan's current political campaign is 'why was not I saved?'

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Imran Khan’s current campaign is based on “Why I was not saved?”.

While addressing a press conference at Bilawal House after the hybrid meeting of the PPP Central Executive Committee, the PPP chairman said now every institution is at Khan’s gunpoint which he thinks should have saved him both unconstitutionally and illegally way.

Bilawal said that he salutes all those institutions including Parliament, the judiciary, the Election Commission and the Establishment which have become controversial in the past due to Imran Khan and the 2018 elections.

The PPP Chairman further added that if it has been decided by the institutions that they have to change from a controversial institution to a constitutional institution then it is not only the duty of the PPP but of every Pakistani to support the institutions.

He further said that Imran Khan wanted to make all institutions Tiger Force, but that conspiracy has now failed. Pakistan s bright future is tied to this transaction.



While talking about his talks with Nawaz Sharif in London, the PPP chairman said that the re-engagement between PPP and PML-N was in the interest of the country, nation and democracy.

We also have to work for a new Charter of Democracy. We believe that all parties have to play their responsible role and We have to get out of our caste and give priority to the interest of the country and the nation, Bilawal said.